When Momma Gave Birth To Kittens, Daddy Cat Refused To Let Her Go Through It Alone

When Thuy Duong realized her pet cat was about to give birth, she rushed to be with her. But when she got there, it seemed that the expectant mom had all the support she needed. There, right by the cat’s side, was the kittens’ father… and how he was acting left Duong stunned.

In February 2017 Vietnamese animal lover Duong took to her Facebook page to announce some good news. She revealed that her beloved cat had given birth to a litter of kittens at her Hanoi home. And she had the most adorable pictures to prove it.

The Duong family had originally adopted their cats one year before. And before long, Tam The had made good friends with a male cat named Yello. The pair bonded and Duong soon discovered her pet was pregnant.

