This Momma Cow Cried All Night For Her Missing Calf. Then She Finally Saw Him And Totally Freaked

Rescuers couldn’t work out why the cow was crying all night until they realized that she was a mommy. The grieving parent had been calling out for her calf since their separation, and he had finally been located. Now, as the transport trailer opened, mommy became instantly alert.

In 2009 a video was uploaded to YouTube showing the reunion of a cow and her calf. The footage was heart-melting, but the story actually began a little before that. It all started with the rescue of a cow that would later be known as Karma.

Poor Karma hadn’t experienced a good life. To be more specific, she was being neglected by her owner. Indeed, she was found on a farm in California where she had been denied the most basic needs. For instance, her owners had let her become malnourished and dehydrated.

