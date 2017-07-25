This Momma Cow Cried All Night For Her Missing Calf. Then She Finally Saw Him And Totally Freaked

By Dave Jones
July 25, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/gentlebarn

Rescuers couldn’t work out why the cow was crying all night until they realized that she was a mommy. The grieving parent had been calling out for her calf since their separation, and he had finally been located. Now, as the transport trailer opened, mommy became instantly alert.

Image: Facebook/The Gentle Barn

In 2009 a video was uploaded to YouTube showing the reunion of a cow and her calf. The footage was heart-melting, but the story actually began a little before that. It all started with the rescue of a cow that would later be known as Karma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/The Gentle Barn

Poor Karma hadn’t experienced a good life. To be more specific, she was being neglected by her owner. Indeed, she was found on a farm in California where she had been denied the most basic needs. For instance, her owners had let her become malnourished and dehydrated.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT