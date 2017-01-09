ADVERTISEMENT

Dorrie Nuttal was sleeping in her bed one night when she was suddenly awoken by her son’s dog lying on top of her. She told him to go back to bed. But when the black lab persisted to try and win her attention, she decided to check on her 7-year-old son. Thankfully, that decision would ultimately save her son’s life.

Dorrie’s son, Luke, has type 1 diabetes. Sometimes known as juvenile diabetes, because it commonly onsets in childhood, this lifelong condition requires constant blood sugar monitoring. Frighteningly, a level too low can be fatal.

Luke was diagnosed with the condition when he was very young. As a consequence, he has had thousands of shots and finger pricks since turning two years old, Dorrie explained. And unless there is a cure, this will continue for the rest of his life.

Indeed, Type 1 diabetes affects how much insulin the pancreas produces – usually resulting in little to no insulin production. Since insulin is a hormone that regulates sugar uptake in the body, we cannot properly process sugar without it. And if we can’t convert sugar to energy, we can’t power our muscles and other tissues.

Indeed, glucose (or sugar) is the source of fuel for our cells. And without insulin, glucose is not allowed to enter the body’s cells. In turn, this causes sugar to build up in the bloodstream. And too much sugar in the bloodstream can cause serious health complications.

Thankfully, diabetics can take insulin medication to treat the condition. But unfortunately, the treatment can cause problems of its own. This includes causing blood sugar to drop too low, which can be just as dangerous as being too high. Dorrie recounted one incident on Facebook describing when this happened to Luke.

In that case, Luke had taken his insulin medication but went out to play before finishing his dinner. That meant his insulin level was high and, as a result, his body’s cells were taking in too much sugar. When this happens, blood sugar can drop suddenly. And for diabetics, the pancreas doesn’t do its job properly to respond to a drop in blood sugar by moderating insulin production.

Diabetics therefore have to monitor the level of their blood sugar carefully at all times. This usually involves the frequent use of needles and monitoring devices to test the blood. Luke wears a device called a continuous glucose monitor sensor. It’s a wire that goes under the skin and tracks the changes in his blood sugar level.

But in addition to medical devices, Luke also has Jedi to help him. Jedi was specifically trained to detect when Luke’s blood sugar level goes either too high or low. He helps Luke stay aware of his own health.

The Nuttal family got Jedi as a therapy dog when he was just a pup. Jedi was specifically trained to help keep track of Luke’s blood sugar level. Curiously, the dog is often able to detect changes even more quickly than the glucose monitor.

“Life with type 1 diabetes involves high and lows and lots and lots of needles, every single day. We trained Jedi to alert us when Luke goes too low or too high, said Dorrie. “His alerts often beat the meters and he saves Luke from lots of the crummy feelings and health issues that go along with each.”

But it was a lot of work to get there. Indeed, the Nuttals spent three years training Jedi. Now, the therapy dog spends nearly every waking (and sleeping) moment with Luke. “Jedi’s job goes beyond alerting, he also saves Luke from being alone, from being scared, he is his constant companion,” said Dorrie.



Jedi sits near Luke when he goes through something stressful, such as having a new glucose monitor inserted. At night he also sleeps right by his side. So it was strange for Jedi to come to Dorrie’s room that particular winter evening. Naturally, her first response was to check Luke’s glucose monitor.

Jedi was lying on top of her when Dorrie woke up. He immediately jumped off the bed, then jumped halfway back on and wouldn’t budge. Luke’s monitor said his level was at steady and safe 100, but still Jedi persisted.

“I knew he meant business, and the sleepy fog started to wear off,” said Dorrie. She got out of bed and Jedi bowed. This was his way of signaling that Luke’s blood sugar was low. Dorrie pricked Luke’s finger to check the actual level of his blood sugar. And indeed, it was dangerously low.

“I pricked his finger and got this, 57 is way too low, and by Jedi’s behavior I guarantee he was dropping fast,” Dorrie said. And as she explained, Luke had never woken up on his own to a low level in the 4.5 years he’d lived with the condition.

“Luke was laying right next to me, just inches from me, and without Jedi, I would have had no idea that he was dropping out of a safe range,” said Dorrie. “Most people don’t know that we often see multiple lows and highs every single day no matter how hard we work or how diligent we are, it’s not easy trying to be a pancreas.”

While Dorrie and her husband check on Luke’s levels three times a night, they could still miss a problem if they didn’t have Jedi. “No alarms were going off, no one was checking blood, no one was thinking about diabetes, and it’s in those moments when our guards are down, when we are just living life, when we let our minds drift from diabetes, that it has the upper hand – and things can get scary very fast…but thankfully we have a Jedi.”

Jedi also gives alerts for high blood sugar. Instead of bowing, he raises his paw. Dorrie said that the therapy dog often gives them an alert 10 minutes or so before Luke’s monitor displays such a change. Even with new and improved monitoring equipment, Jedi can still beat the system.

“When Luke is older, I want him to feel like he always has Jedi with him, Dorrie said. “They’re great companions and absolutely love each other. When he looks back at his childhood, he may remember the shots and finger pricks, but I also want him to remember the puppy parties.”

