20 Monster-Sized Cats That’ll Make Your Own Tiger Look Tiny

If you’ve never come across a Maine Coon cat before, you’re in for a shock. Nicknamed “the gentle giants,” these adorably fluffy felines can grow as large as 48 inches long and 16 inches tall. Indeed, when it comes to domesticated cat breeds, you’ll struggle to find anything bigger than a Maine Coon. And after one look at these 20 massive moggies, chances are you’ll want one all of your own…
You have to wonder how often a vet comes into contact with a Maine Coon. Clearly, this bemused animal doctor hasn’t met many – just look at her puzzled expression. The cat itself, meanwhile, just doesn’t seem to give a hoot.
While most cats progress from kittenhood within their first 12 months, Maine Coons take far longer. Indeed, they often don’t reach full maturity until they’re five years old. But then, they do have a lot more growing to do.
