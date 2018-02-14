7 Months After A Family Adopted This Old Dog, They Somehow Knew It Was Time To Say Goodbye

ADVERTISEMENT

When Melissa Davis and her family adopted an elderly dog from a shelter, they thought that they would have years of happiness together. And for a short while, they had all kinds of fun with one another. However, just seven months later, they realized that it was time to say goodbye.

In spring 2017, Davis’ daughter Raven started asking her mom for a dog. However, the nine-year-old didn’t want just any pooch. In fact, she wanted the oldest one she could find. And the reason why was simply adorable.

“When she realized that old dogs die in the shelter with no family to love them, she was heartbroken,” Davis explained to TODAY in January 2018. “She started begging for us to adopt ‘an old dog no one else wants’ so that it could have a family before it died.”

