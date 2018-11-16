9 Months After Rescuing A Puppy From The Rubble In Syria, This Soldier Experienced An Epic Reunion

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Laidlaw was nervous. After everything he and his rescued puppy had experienced in war-torn Syria, they had formed a close bond. But a lot can change in nine months. Would the grown dog he was about to meet resemble the puppy that he had had to leave behind?

Although 30-year-old Laidlaw, from Essex, England, currently manages a gym, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, he used to serve as a lance corporal with the Royal Engineers. Furthermore, earlier in the year, Laidlaw had been part of a privately contracted bomb disposal team.

During this time, Laidlaw found himself operating within Raqqa, Syria, disarming explosives for the U.S. State Department. But in February 2018 the soldier discovered something surprising in the most unlikely of places. It all began when he heard a noise coming from a ruined school.

