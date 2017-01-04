ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve just been shopping with your family when, on the way back to the car, you see something extraordinary. A moose is sitting right next to your vehicle. It’s incredible to see such a majestic animal up close, but then something happens to truly make it a trip to remember.

In June 2016, visitors to an Alaskan shopping mall witnessed an incredible sight. One very few get the chance to experience. Curiously, the unexpected show occurred at a Lowe’s parking lot in Anchorage.

The star of the show was a wild moose. Though on its own this wouldn’t be so unusual. Anchorage is home to roughly 1,500 moose. Often they wander through parts of the city, gardens and parks.

