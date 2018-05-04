This Mysterious Dog Started Following Some Hikers. Then They Saw His Collar And Realized Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Brown was leading an expedition to a local beauty spot in Washington state when he noticed a dog ahead on the trail. The animal promptly started following the group as they continued on their hike. Then, when Brown finally checked the canine’s collar, he suddenly realized why.

For over five years, Brown has called Seattle, WA, home. However, while he may be a city boy, his heart is in the great outdoors. Luckily then, Brown finds plenty of opportunities to return to nature, particularly through his involvement with the group Recovery Beyond Paradigm.

Since early 2017, Recovery Beyond Paradigm has been helping people struggling with homelessness and substance addiction through their recovery process. To do so, the non-profit group adopts what it calls “unconventional” methods, which includes offering hiking training.

