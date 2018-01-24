When Naval Workers Saw This Desperate Creature, Their Routine Patrol Became A Fight For Survival

ADVERTISEMENT

When a group of sailors spotted a desperate creature struggling in the middle of the ocean, they couldn’t believe what they were seeing. However, they abandoned their disbelief to help the distressed animal. And their herculean efforts turned into a mammoth rescue mission.

In July 2017 the Sri Lankan Navy was conducting a routine patrol off the coast of Kokilai in the northeast of the country. The operation involved one of the force’s fast attack craft. And while the vessel had no reason to strike during its mission, it did see some action.

As the craft was patrolling the waters, its crew suddenly noticed something flailing around in the water. With their curiosity piqued, the men headed for a closer look. That’s when they realized there was a struggling creature in desperate need of their help.

