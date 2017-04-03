After Neighbors Heard Desperate Cries Coming From A Drainpipe, This Woman Crept In To Investigate

As the water levels rose, it did not seem likely that the trapped kitten would escape her fate inside the flooded drainpipe. However, one rescuer wasn’t going to give up without a fight. So she got down on her hands and knees before dragging herself into the filthy drain.
In August 2015, residents of a neighborhood in St. Albans, Virginia, heard strange noises coming from a drainpipe. As they listened, they realized they were in fact the cries of trapped animals. And because of heavy rain, it was unclear how they could get them out.
So a member of the public called 911. It seems that someone also contacted Dorella Tuckwiller, because she also arrived on the scene not long after. Tuckwiller is the founder of Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, an animal-rescue organization that is based in the area. As a result, she is well used to rescuing animals in need.
