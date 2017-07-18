Neighbors Were Worried About This Dog – But Then The Owners Told Them The Real Story

ADVERTISEMENT

They were just passing when they saw the dog sitting on the rooftop. It didn’t look like it had anywhere to go and suddenly, it started barking at them. Was it calling for help? They had to know, so they walked up to the house and knocked on the front door.

If you’ve passed through Austin, Texas, you may have seen a similar sight. Indeed, you yourself may even have been worried about the dog sitting on the roof. Well, you wouldn’t have been the only ones – many people have shared these concerns.

Moreover, it’s such an unusual sight that it’s not uncommon for passers-by to knock on the house’s front door. This has been happening throughout the four years that have passed since the dog’s owners moved in. The owners in question are married couple Allie and Justin Lindenmuth.

