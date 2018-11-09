ADVERTISEMENT

Adam and Eve Dickinson’s family were on Pakiri Beach in New Zealand when they saw something which stopped them in their tracks. A strange, colorful blob lay by the sea. And as they approached it, the creature started to move.

Serendipitously named parents Adam and Eve are from New Zealand’s Stanmore Bay. They live together with their two children Sofia and Lucas. The family love to visit the beach and discover new things.

In fact, that desire for discovery is partly what led the Dickinson family to visit Auckland’s Pakiri Beach. The area is actually named after Te Kiri, a native Māori chief of the Ngāti Wai tribe. The Auckland Regional Council is also turning two miles of the nearly nine-mile beach into a regional park.

