No One Would Adopt This One-Eyed Snaggletooth Cat. Then A Couple Fell In Love With His Face

As he laid there unnoticed in the shelter, Dizzy the cat must have thought no one would ever want him. With his missing eye and snaggletooth, he didn’t look like any of the other cats. However, that didn’t stop one couple from falling in love with him.

In 2015, Dizzy and his sister Kaliko found themselves at Happy Cats Haven animal shelter in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The shelter said someone had dumped the two cats anonymously. However, other reports stated that their owner had moved house and left the animals behind.

Whichever way they’d arrived there, no one seemed to want Dizzy and Kaliko. The shelter sent out numerous pleas for their owner to come forward, but nobody did. So Happy Cats Haven placed the two kitties up for adoption.

