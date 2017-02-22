For 30 Days Nobody Noticed This Shelter Dog – But He Was Just Desperate To Show He’s One Of A Kind

By Annie Price
February 22, 2017
Images: Maricopa County Animal Care & Control/Facebook / Maricopa County Animal Care & Control/Facebook

When Sheldon the dog arrived at an animal shelter, he was simply one pit bull among hundreds of others. As a result, 30 long days passed without anyone paying attention to the sweet pup. But, it seems, he was simply waiting for the perfect opportunity to show off his individual character.

Image: Facebook/Emily Chmiel

Sheldon wound up at an animal shelter in 2016 and it remains unclear what kind of past he had. But staff at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter in Phoenix, Arizona, suspected he wasn’t always alone. For instance, he knew how to sit and give his paw – commands someone must have taught him.

Image: Facebook/Emily Chmiel

However, despite the staff’s assumptions, no one came to retrieve the two-year-old pit bull mix. Days passed and the adorable doggy remained unclaimed. Then, soon, little Sheldon had been at the shelter for one whole month.

