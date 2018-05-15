Nobody Stopped To Help This Dying Wild Animal. Then A Driver Pulled Over To Do The Humane Thing

ADVERTISEMENT

When an animal lover saw an injured wolf limping by the side of the road, the sight tugged on their heartstrings. Little did they know that the animal had been there for some time and not one person had stopped to help the poor creature. But now they alone were determined to do the humane thing.

Arabian wolves are the smallest variety of wolf in the world. Their petite size helps the animal to adapt to the warm climate of the Arabian Peninsula where they are found. Unlike other species, Arabian wolves don’t live in big packs. Instead, they roam their desert homes in Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Oman and Iraq in compact groups comprising of two to four canines.

Despite their relatively large distribution, the Arabian wolf population is quite small. In Israel for example, there are only around 150 of the animals left in the wild. And part of the issue of their rarity is the wolves’ relationship with humans.

