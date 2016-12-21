ADVERTISEMENT

Image: NYPD via Gothamist
When Police Officer Joshua Sailor turned up for work one September morning, he had no idea his upcoming shift would change his life. After rescuing a starving puppy that had been chained up and left to die, the cop had a moment of realization. Now Sailor and the dog are happier than ever.

In September 2016, a team of police officers responded to reports of an abandoned animal in New York City. Residents in a neighborhood in Queens had dialed 911 after hearing dog barks coming from an abandoned building. So, the cops from the 113th Precinct went to investigate.

When the team arrived at the scene, what they found was heart-breaking. An eight-month-old pit bull puppy had been chained inside the tiny space between the property’s front door and a screen door. The gap was so small that the poor dog had hardly any room to move.

