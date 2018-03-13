After An Octopus Laid Dozens Of Tiny Eggs, A Diver Caught The Moment They Began To Burst

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the waves one day, keen-eyed diver Pang Quong spotted an octopus protecting dozens of tiny eggs. The sea life enthusiast was so enchanted that he returned to the spot again and again. And eventually his dedication paid off when on one visit he noticed that the eggs were beginning to rupture…

Quong harbors a fascination with the ocean and everything it contains. As an avid diver, he spends a lot of time underwater. And via his YouTube channel, he shares a lot of his sub-aquatic adventures with the online community.

Alongside his online offerings, Quong has also contributed to projects that chart and reveal sea life in Victoria, Australia. Furthermore, he has helped produce programs for the BBC as a well a number of Australian documentary makers.

