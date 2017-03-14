After Officers Arrested This Puppy’s Owners, He Was So Sick That They Suspected He’d OD’d

As police officers arrived to investigate a potential theft, they had no idea what they would discover. In the back of the suspects’ truck, they found a sick little puppy. And he was so ill that they feared he’d taken a potentially deadly drug overdose.
In February 2016, officers from the Carrollton Texas Police Department attended an incident in a Home Depot store. Someone had called them to alert them to a possible theft. It appeared a duo had been switching price tags on the items for sale.
When cops arrived on the scene, they detained the suspects. Subsequently, they arrested the pair. But as they did so, the couple told police officers that they’d left something in their truck. It was a tiny little puppy.
This 12-Year-Old Lost His Leg To Cancer. But Then He Found A Companion Who Understands His Struggles
These Photos Of Parents And Their Kids At The Same Ages Will Make You Think You’re Seeing Double
When The Judge Read Out This Man’s Charges, The Court Clerk Flushed, Completely Mortified
Deep Inside This Cliff Face Lies A Secret Stronghold Bristling With WWII Weapons
This Mom’s Ex Doesn’t Pay Her A Cent In Child Support, So She Told The World About His Parenting
This Groom Told His New Bride They’re Growing The Family. Then She Saw His Mystery Gift And Gasped
20 Funniest Yearbook Quotes From Class Clowns Who Just Had To Have The Last Laugh
A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go
20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act
This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise
This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed
20 Caddyshack Facts That Even Its Most Dedicated Fans Don’t Know