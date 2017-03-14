After Officers Arrested This Puppy’s Owners, He Was So Sick That They Suspected He’d OD’d

By Annie Price
March 14, 2017
Images: Facebook/Carrollton Texas Police Department / Carrollton Police Department via CBS 11

As police officers arrived to investigate a potential theft, they had no idea what they would discover. In the back of the suspects’ truck, they found a sick little puppy. And he was so ill that they feared he’d taken a potentially deadly drug overdose.

Image: CBS 11

In February 2016, officers from the Carrollton Texas Police Department attended an incident in a Home Depot store. Someone had called them to alert them to a possible theft. It appeared a duo had been switching price tags on the items for sale.

Image: CBS 11

When cops arrived on the scene, they detained the suspects. Subsequently, they arrested the pair. But as they did so, the couple told police officers that they’d left something in their truck. It was a tiny little puppy.

