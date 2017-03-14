After Officers Arrested This Puppy’s Owners, He Was So Sick That They Suspected He’d OD’d

ADVERTISEMENT

As police officers arrived to investigate a potential theft, they had no idea what they would discover. In the back of the suspects’ truck, they found a sick little puppy. And he was so ill that they feared he’d taken a potentially deadly drug overdose.

In February 2016, officers from the Carrollton Texas Police Department attended an incident in a Home Depot store. Someone had called them to alert them to a possible theft. It appeared a duo had been switching price tags on the items for sale.

When cops arrived on the scene, they detained the suspects. Subsequently, they arrested the pair. But as they did so, the couple told police officers that they’d left something in their truck. It was a tiny little puppy.

