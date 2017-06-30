After Officers Saw A Suspicious Note On These Cases, They Found Truly Heartbreaking Cargo Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

When officers at a busy Asian airport found five suspicious suitcases, they knew they had to look inside. So they began to carefully unzip the cargo. However, they had no idea that what lay inside would break their hearts.

Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport is one of South East Asia’s main transport hubs. More than 52 million passengers made their way through the facility in 2016, and it’s among the top 25 busiest airports on the planet when it comes to the number of people who use it.

As a result, staff at the airport are kept very busy. After all, not only do they have to get their customers from A to B, but they must also look out for any suspicious behavior. Sometimes, however, members of the public assist them in their work.

