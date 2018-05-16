This Old Dog Was Surrendered For Being “Stupid.” But Shelter Staff Refused To Give Up On Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Deciding their 18-year-old pooch was more trouble than he was worth, a pair of dog owners took him to the local vet clinic for what they thought would be the last time. There, they told staff the little poodle was “stupid” and that they’d had their fill of him. But the animal medics weren’t so heartless; they reckoned there was life in the old dog yet.

Given the poodle’s advanced years, it’s not really surprising that his life was on the wane. The poor old pooch was blind and had lost all his teeth. Moreover, arthritis had gotten a grip on his frail old legs and he’d begun to suffer the odd accident back home. But was that really reason enough to cast him adrift?

Sadly, his owners seemed to think so. Perhaps reasoning that his days were numbered anyway, they decided to have their pet put down at a nearby veterinary clinic. In addition to saying that one of them didn’t like the animal, when asked why they were surrendering their dog, the Californian couple replied that the dog was “stupid.” It was a callous comment, for sure, and possibly even cruel. But did the vet staff agree?

