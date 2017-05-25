When This Old Mare Was Swept Away In A Raging Flood, Nobody Ever Expected To See Her Again

ADVERTISEMENT

The flood hit so quickly they didn’t have the chance to prepare. Now, as the waters battered the property, the cries of the horses were ringing in their ears. Before they knew it, the oldest horse had been claimed by the torrent and swept out of sight.

In March 2017 nature struck Auckland in New Zealand with a sample of her fury, leaving some areas devastated. Weather experts called the series of storms the “Tasman Tempest.” Building in the Tasman Sea, the flurry of bad weather hit the north of the country with severe and devastating floods.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) in New Zealand studied the storm. One of its meteorologists, Ben Noll, explained its findings to the NZ Herald in March 2017. “Warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures east of Australia contributed to the storm’s strength and duration,” he reported.

