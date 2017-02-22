This 80-Year-Old Tortoise Stunned Keepers When She Laid The Most Wonderful Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

The giant tortoise’s keepers simply couldn’t believe their eyes. Had they really found what they thought they had done? If so, the astonishing discovery at the Swiss zoo could have ramifications for her entire species, lasting for decades to come.

Zurich Zoo in Switzerland is home to a special octogenarian – Nigrita the giant tortoise. She may be a Swiss resident now, but her story actually began a long time ago, even by human standards. Her origins can be traced as far back as 1936.

At ten years old – a twinkle in the eye of a tortoise – Nigrita was sent to Zurich Zoo and she has been there ever since. In fact, it was most likely the safest place for her. Despite their immense longevity, Galapagos tortoises have been in serious danger of becoming extinct.

