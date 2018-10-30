1 Year After A Family’s Dog Went Missing, The Mom Opened Her Trunk – And Her Kids Burst Into Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Any dog owner will know that crushing feeling of worry when their canine friend goes missing. Rarely just an appendix to a family, dogs are often treated as a member of the clan in the same way as their human counterparts. Even in the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis are famously treated as princes and princesses! As a result, losing such an intrinsic part of the family can be an incredibly difficult experience.

The Robles family, from Texas, know the devastating feeling of losing their beloved pupper all too well. They lost their dog in the summer of 2016 and gave up any hope of seeing her again. The animal’s name was Lola, and she was a beautiful golden Labrador.

Icela Robles, mother to Jeslyn and Joshua Robles, had had no expectations of being reunited with Lola. Jeslyn explained to InsideEdition.com that she’d assumed Lola had been run over or suffered some other mishap. It was a shock for the whole family, and they certainly felt the loss of their darling pooch.

