After being stolen as babies and kept as pets, Johnny and Desi forgot how to be orangutans. When they were finally rescued the pair had no idea how to fend for themselves. If they were ever to see the jungle again they would have to learn how to be wild once more.



In September 2011, male orangutan Johnny arrived at International Animal Rescue’s shelter in Pontianak, Indonesia. The young ape was one of two orangutans that had been found and confiscated by the local forestry department. Curiously, Johnny already seemed accustomed to humans – an indication that he’d been stolen from the wild as a baby and kept as a pet.

Although he was in relatively good health, Johnny was still placed in quarantine before he could embark on his rehabilitation. Six months after he arrived at the shelter, Johnny was joined by female orangutan named Desi. She too had been snatched from the wild as part of the illegal pet trade.

