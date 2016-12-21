After being stolen as babies and kept as pets, Johnny and Desi forgot how to be orangutans. When they were finally rescued the pair had no idea how to fend for themselves. If they were ever to see the jungle again they would have to learn how to be wild once more.
In September 2011, male orangutan Johnny arrived at International Animal Rescue’s shelter in Pontianak, Indonesia. The young ape was one of two orangutans that had been found and confiscated by the local forestry department. Curiously, Johnny already seemed accustomed to humans – an indication that he’d been stolen from the wild as a baby and kept as a pet.
Although he was in relatively good health, Johnny was still placed in quarantine before he could embark on his rehabilitation. Six months after he arrived at the shelter, Johnny was joined by female orangutan named Desi. She too had been snatched from the wild as part of the illegal pet trade.
This Rhino’s Mom Was Tragically Killed By Poachers, But Now She’s Found Love In A Two-Legged Form
20 Facts About Tom Cruise That You Just Won’t Be Able To Handle
When A Man Tried To Rescue This Feral Dog From LA’s Concrete River, Its Response Was Startling
These 20 Rarely Seen Photos Reveal How Wild The West Truly Was
Europe Had Another “Hitler,” But How The West Responded To His Actions Was Deplorable.
When A Fake Doctor Injected Her Face With Cement, This Woman Was Left Disfigured For 11 Years
When A NYC Cop Found This Starving Pit Bull Chained In An Abandoned Home, He Knew What He Had To Do
This Medieval City Was Home To 200,000 People. Today, Abandoned For Centuries, It’s Utterly Haunting
They Found This Terrified Stray Living In A Trash Pile. But One Year On, She’s Totally Transformed
After This Guy Blew $750K In A Nevada Casino, He Planted A Bomb There – With Staggering Consequences
When This Guy Cleaned Out His Grandfather’s Old Cabinet, What He Found Inside Baffled Him
20 Pets Who Are Totally Hacked Off With Their Stupid New Haircuts