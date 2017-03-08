After This Orphaned Baby Fox Was Rescued, He Got The Most Adorable Snuggle Buddy

By Dave Jones
March 8, 2017
Image: Facebook/National Fox Welfare Society / Facebook/National Fox Welfare Society

Of all the things you could find in your garden, Puggle has got to be one of the cutest. This little abandoned fox cub was discovered scared and alone, but all that changed. He got a friend he couldn’t wait to hug, and it’s everything.

Image: Facebook/National Fox Welfare Society

On March 15, 2015, a family in London, U.K., were lucky enough to stumble across a baby fox in their yard. Finding such a cutie was not only a stroke of fortune for his discoverers, though. It was also serendipitous for the cub.

Image: Facebook/National Fox Welfare Society

The baby fox had been abandoned, or so it would seem, and he wasn’t very old at that. In fact, he was estimated to be around two weeks of age. He had no mother to supply his nourishing milk and was suffering as a result.

