This Orphaned Shelter Dog Is About To Turn 19 – And He’s Doing The Cutest Thing To Celebrate

When Morgan the dachshund found himself orphaned at the venerable age of 18, he could have quite easily given up on life. But, while other dogs may have struggled to readjust, this dynamic dog bounced back. Now he’s living every day he has left to the fullest.

Morgan had had a tough few years. In March 2016 the dog moved to Florida, specifically to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services shelter in Fort Myers. Unfortunately, the pooch had no one to look after him after his owner sadly died.

Although any dog would struggle in that predicament, it was even harder for Morgan. That’s because the lovable pet was an impressive 18 years old. In fact, most canines only live to between ten and 13 years of age. Wanting to ensure the dog’s final months were positive, staff at the shelter decided to take matters into their own hands.

