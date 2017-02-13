This Orphaned Shelter Dog Is About To Turn 19 – And He’s Doing The Cutest Thing To Celebrate

When Morgan the dachshund found himself orphaned at the venerable age of 18, he could have quite easily given up on life. But, while other dogs may have struggled to readjust, this dynamic dog bounced back. Now he’s living every day he has left to the fullest.
Morgan had had a tough few years. In March 2016 the dog moved to Florida, specifically to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services shelter in Fort Myers. Unfortunately, the pooch had no one to look after him after his owner sadly died.
Although any dog would struggle in that predicament, it was even harder for Morgan. That’s because the lovable pet was an impressive 18 years old. In fact, most canines only live to between ten and 13 years of age. Wanting to ensure the dog’s final months were positive, staff at the shelter decided to take matters into their own hands.
Two Twins Were Split At Adoption With No Idea The Other Existed. Then One Of Their Moms Found A Photo
This Beloved 54-Year-Old Elephant Was Put Down By A U.S. Zoo, And People Are Calling It Murder
20 Things About Audrey Hepburn That She Would Have Never Wanted You To Know
When A 5-Year-Old Walked Into A Police Station Holding This Sign, The Officers Broke Down In Tears
This Italian Cave Hides A Secret So Breathtaking, It’ll Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Go There
When This Nazi Sub Was Sunk In WWII, Only One Man Escaped. Now Someone Has Found It, And It’s Eerie
The 10 Most Lavish Vehicles Owned By Donald Trump
This Dog Was Living On The Streets, Depressed And Defeated. But A Little Boy Helped To Transform Him
She Was Expecting Quads After Beating Cancer. But At 7 Months, Doctors Confirmed Her Worst Nightmare
Two Brothers Were On A Fishing Trip When They Found Something Astonishing Trapped In The Ice
When They Found This Dog Curled Up On The Roadside, He Was So Ill That He Couldn’t Bear To Be Touched
In 2003 Two Men Mysteriously Boarded A Boeing 727 And Just Took Off, Disappearing Without A Trace