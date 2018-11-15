A Guy Moved Into A New House In California, But He Soon Discovered It Came With A Catch

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Saul was in the middle of moving into his new property when he and his housemates heard an unexpected sound. It came as a big surprise to all of them, so they followed the noises to their origin. What they found confused them: wasn’t the house supposed to be empty?

Reddit user Jeff Saul is a resident of California. However, in July 2018 he and some friends decided to move into a new house together. He subsequently discovered just how complicated changing properties can sometimes be when he found an unexpected resident in his new house.

Packing possessions and transporting them to the new house must have been difficult enough. And that was before the Saul and company even got around to moving their pets in. Between them, the incoming occupants had four furbabies – two canines and two felines.

