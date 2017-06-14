When Park Rangers Heard Desperate Cries From A Nearby Lake, They Knew They Had To Act Immediately

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Missouri park rangers were on duty when they heard an unusual noise in the far distance. And as they followed the sound, they began to realize they were an animal’s desperate cries. However, all of their collective years of experience could not have prepared them for the heartbreaking scene they were about to discover.

Great Plains SPCA is an animal welfare organization for animals, based in Kansas City, which operates a “no-kill” policy. It cares for upwards of 35,000 animals a year. And from providing veterinary care in the community to rescuing and housing homeless animals, there’s a whole host of ways Great Plains SPCA can offer help to creatures in the local area.

As a result, staff at the organization often receive calls about strays in that part of the state. So in April 2017 they leapt into action when they heard about an animal in need. This time, however, the distress call came from a rather unexpected source.

