When A Passerby Found This Bag On The Roadside, They Immediately Dialed 911

ADVERTISEMENT

When the passerby saw the garbage sack, they had to do a double-take. Was the bag really moving? The motion might have been scarcely noticeable, but there was clearly something big in there. Concerned, the pedestrian called police who arrived to take a look. And what cops found inside the trash bag would likely have shocked anyone.

On December 19, 2017, a shocking discovery was made in Brooklyn, New York. A pedestrian was passing through Cypress Hills park at about 8:30 p.m. when they spotted something troubling. To be more specific, some movement drew their attention to a bag in a nearby dumpster.

ADVERTISEMENT

On closer inspection, the trash bag was not only moving, but there also appeared to be some sounds coming from inside. Breathing noises, to be precise. It was a scary discovery on a New York evening, so witnesses called the police. And it was Officer Griffen Rosen who responded to the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT