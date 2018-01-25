When A Passerby Found This Bag On The Roadside, They Immediately Dialed 911

When the passerby saw the garbage sack, they had to do a double-take. Was the bag really moving? The motion might have been scarcely noticeable, but there was clearly something big in there. Concerned, the pedestrian called police who arrived to take a look. And what cops found inside the trash bag would likely have shocked anyone.
On December 19, 2017, a shocking discovery was made in Brooklyn, New York. A pedestrian was passing through Cypress Hills park at about 8:30 p.m. when they spotted something troubling. To be more specific, some movement drew their attention to a bag in a nearby dumpster.
On closer inspection, the trash bag was not only moving, but there also appeared to be some sounds coming from inside. Breathing noises, to be precise. It was a scary discovery on a New York evening, so witnesses called the police. And it was Officer Griffen Rosen who responded to the call.