This Dog Was Hurled Down A 22-Floor Garbage Chute And Left At The Mercy Of An Approaching Compactor

By Annie Price
March 16, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: imgur

Patrick the dog had no idea what he’d done wrong. He’d been left out in the cold by his owner for over a week. Then, just when he must have thought his ordeal was over, someone threw him down a garbage chute and into the claws of an awaiting compactor. But mercifully, just as the crusher approached, someone decided to check the trash.

Image: imgur

At just one year old, all Patrick the pit bull had known in his short life was pain and misery, it seemed. He lived in an apartment in Newark, New Jersey, with a callous owner who neglected and abandoned him. But shockingly, his predicament would get even worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/The Patrick Miracle

The dog’s owner, Kisha Curtis, had been starving Patrick for most of his short life. Indeed, by this point, he was simply an emaciated bag of flesh and bones.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT