Patrick Stewart Had A New Leading Lady In His Life. But What Happened Next Was Heartwrenching

While Hollywood is filled with power couples, no relationship has captured hearts quite like the one shared by Patrick Stewart and his fostered pit bull, Ginger. But just a few short months later, the pair’s companionship has taken a heartbreaking turn. And the reason why will bring tears to your eyes.

Like many Hollywood icons, Patrick Stewart loves doing his bit for charity. Recently, the X-Men star got involved with the ASPCA’s “Adopt Don’t Shop” program – a campaign aimed at helping shelter dogs throughout the U.S. And Stewart knew he could do much more than spread awareness through the press.

Indeed, Stewart became set on fostering an abandoned pooch himself. Inspired by his own happy experience with an old neighbor’s pit bull named Sadie, the actor reached out to the ASPCA hoping to find a dog of that breed. So the group put him in touch with the rescue charity Wags and Walks who luckily had the perfect match.

