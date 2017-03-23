This Dog’s Abusive Family Almost Fed Her To Death. Then A Rescuer Had A Brainwave

By Annie Price
March 23, 2017
When Hayley Zielinski first set eyes on Pearl the dog, she had never seen anything so cruel. The dog had been fed so much she was now morbidly obese. Experts believed poor Pearl would die if she couldn’t get help, so Zielinski did the most inspirational thing.

In 2014, Pearl the dog was found abandoned in a parking lot in Augusta, Georgia. It’s safe to say that the dog was a sorry sight. Because not only was she a stray, she was also clearly dangerously overweight.

After a while, Augusta Richmond County Animal Services picked up Pearl and took her to its shelter. However, the organization soon deemed the dog to be unadoptable. That’s because, at more than 76 pounds, she was three times more than her healthy weight.

