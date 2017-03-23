This Dog’s Abusive Family Almost Fed Her To Death. Then A Rescuer Had A Brainwave

When Hayley Zielinski first set eyes on Pearl the dog, she had never seen anything so cruel. The dog had been fed so much she was now morbidly obese. Experts believed poor Pearl would die if she couldn’t get help, so Zielinski did the most inspirational thing.
In 2014, Pearl the dog was found abandoned in a parking lot in Augusta, Georgia. It’s safe to say that the dog was a sorry sight. Because not only was she a stray, she was also clearly dangerously overweight.
After a while, Augusta Richmond County Animal Services picked up Pearl and took her to its shelter. However, the organization soon deemed the dog to be unadoptable. That’s because, at more than 76 pounds, she was three times more than her healthy weight.
What Emma From Friends Looks Like Now Will Make You Wonder Where The Time Has Flown
20 Things You’ve Seriously Got To Stop Doing To Yourself
After This Baby Was Born With One Arm Over His Head, Doctors Gave His Dad Some Frightening News
This 17-Year-Old Disappeared On Spring Break 2009. Now The FBI Have Discovered The Horrifying Truth
20 Things About Criminal Minds That The Producers Don’t Want You To Uncover
After This Old Man Drops His Groceries, Mom Cries When She Realizes He’s Tricked Her Into Helping
3 Years After She Adopted This Baby, The Birth Dad Was Let Out Of Jail – And She Got A Shocking Call
Police Have Released These Chilling Unseen Photos From Kurt Cobain’s Death Probe
This Woman Created A Special Space Under The Stairs For Her Dog, And It’s Genius
This Bodybuilder Has Been Accused Of Fat Shaming After Posting A Photo Mocking Another Gymgoer
In 1977 He Didn’t Call Her After Their First Date. But 33 Years On, She Learned The Painful Truth
When This Guy Spotted Mysterious Circles On His Wall, He Realized His Home Was Hiding A Secret