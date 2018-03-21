People Were Fleeing Floods In Australia When They Saw This Enormous Spider Clinging To A Tree

ADVERTISEMENT

When faced with an enormous spider – complete with bulging abdomen and long, hairy legs – a lot of people would flee in panic. And that may particularly be the case in Australia, where some species of arachnid are dangerous. But when some citizens of that country spotted a spider in danger during flooding, they put any fears they may have had aside and did something awesome.

In March 2018 residents of Queensland, Australia, found themselves battling against heavy rainfall and floodwaters. According to News.com.au, the situation in the state was so bad that local authorities officially declared the area from Cairns to Townsville a “disaster zone.”

That month, the north-west region of Queensland saw floods of a kind not witnessed since 2009, in fact. The weather was so hostile, moreover, that a group of more than 70 schoolchildren ended up getting stranded while camping at Echo Creek – an adventure center near Koombooloomba National Park.

