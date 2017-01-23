As the rain stopped falling, David Loop knew this was his final chance to save the kitten. The animal, who was stuck in a storm drain, had been crying out for help for more than 24 hours. If they didn’t get him out soon, the kitten’s short life could be over.
In December 2014, some customers at a branch of Costco in Fontana, California, reported a strange noise coming from the parking lot. The noise was faint, but someone thought it sounded like the mewing cry of a kitten. So David Loop of Sierra Pacific FurBabies arrived on the scene to investigate.
Loop heads up the Southern California division of Sierra Pacific FurBabies. The non-profit animal charity usually takes dogs and cats from local shelters before finding them loving forever homes. However, in this instance, the organization had been called on to take part in an actual rescue mission.
Deep Beneath The Streets Of One Midwestern City Lurks A Creepy Labyrinth Of Abandoned Tunnels
20 Sport Stars Who Made It Even Bigger After Quitting
20 Things About Bonanza The Cartwright Clan Kept Close To Their Chests
20 Eye-Popping Facts About NASA That Are Totally Out Of This World
After Their Baby Daughter Died, These Parents Believed She Told Them To Do Something Wonderful
20 NFL Players Who Did Truly Awful Things
This Dog Was Left Alone In A Parking Lot For 9 Days – Before Someone Finally Heard His Howling
After Mom Was Hurt By A Heartless Comment About Her Baby, A Stranger Gave Her The Most Touching Gift
This Teen Had No Idea That “Mom” Snatched Her From Hospital As A Baby – Until The Cops Came Knocking
20 Photos Of Barack And Michelle Obama Over The Years That Show Just How Much Their Love Has Endured
This Dog’s Owners Wanted Him Put Down For Being Too “Yucky” – But Then His Luck Dramatically Changed
The 20 Most Insane Things That Newscasters Have Done On Live TV