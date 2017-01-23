ADVERTISEMENT



As the rain stopped falling, David Loop knew this was his final chance to save the kitten. The animal, who was stuck in a storm drain, had been crying out for help for more than 24 hours. If they didn't get him out soon, the kitten's short life could be over.



In December 2014, some customers at a branch of Costco in Fontana, California, reported a strange noise coming from the parking lot. The noise was faint, but someone thought it sounded like the mewing cry of a kitten. So David Loop of Sierra Pacific FurBabies arrived on the scene to investigate.

Loop heads up the Southern California division of Sierra Pacific FurBabies. The non-profit animal charity usually takes dogs and cats from local shelters before finding them loving forever homes. However, in this instance, the organization had been called on to take part in an actual rescue mission.

