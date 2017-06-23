People Said This Dog Was Guarding Her Owner’s Grave, But One Rescuer Uncovered A Stunning Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

When this rescuer heard a stray dog had been spotted in the cemetery, she headed out there right away. And sure enough, there was indeed a canine guard keeping a lonely watch over a gravestone. But suddenly, she realized the secret the dog was hiding, and then all the pieces fell into place.

In 2015, animal lovers across the internet were moved by a heartbreaking photo that quickly went viral. The picture in question originated from Serbia and appeared to show a grieving German Shepherd in a cemetery. And naturally, it was assumed that the grave in the photo belonged to the dog’s departed owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emotional response for the sorrowful dog was heard across social media, but something about the story wasn’t right. There are plenty of accounts about loyal dogs guarding their master’s final resting place, however. And so was it not possible that the German Shepherd was doing just that?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT