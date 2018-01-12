People Thought This Creature Died Out Decades Ago – But Now Sightings Are Being Reported Everywhere

ADVERTISEMENT

The world has seen many animal species disappear forever. The West African black rhino, the quagga and the passenger pigeon are three relatively recent extinctions, all linked to human activity. And for most of these creatures, once they’re gone, sadly they’re gone for good. However, some people believe that one supposedly extinct animal still roams the earth after all.

When it comes to wildlife, Australia is a rich nation, with the highest number of animal species in the developed world. It is classified as a “megadiverse” country, one of just 17 in the world. Not only is it home to a diverse wildlife population, but many of those animals also exist only in Australia, evolving there in isolation over millions of years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where wildlife is concerned, Australia is probably most famous for its monotremes (mammals that lay eggs) and marsupials (mammals with pouches). Two of the world’s only living monotremes, the platypus and the short-beaked echidna, can be found here. The marsupials, of which Australia has more than any other country, include kangaroos, koalas and the endangered Tasmanian devil.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT