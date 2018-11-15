People Were Told Not To Touch This Ugly Cat, But One Man Chose Not To Listen

ADVERTISEMENT

For a little stray cat, life had been a torrent of bad luck and pain. When he took residence in an apartment complex, every door was shut on him, every foul word thrown at him, and every effort was made to avoid him – except for one man. Had this unfortunate cat finally found a friend?

Nicknamed “Ugly” by the residents of the apartment complex, the tomcat certainly wasn’t a pretty sight to behold. Misfortune had made its permanent mark on his malformed, skinny body. Considering his appearance, though, it was perhaps little wonder that the residents avoided him at all costs and advised their children to stay well away.

If it hadn’t been for his sores, Ugly would have grown into a striped, dark-grey tabby, yet his appearance had other stories to tell as well. For starters, the poor thing only had one eye. Standing in the place of the other eye was a stark, empty socket. He also had countless other injuries that are enough to make most onlookers squirm.

