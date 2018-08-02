This Pet Parrot Waited For His Human To Come Home, And Then The Cockatoo Went Completely Crazy

ADVERTISEMENT

When Onni the cockatoo’s daddy came home, the bird was instantly alert. It was unclear how, but he knew his human was outside somewhere. Onni had been waiting for this moment all day, and as his daddy approached, the cockatoo unleashed his pent-up energy.

The bird in question is Onni, a young umbrella cockatoo that lives with his family in Hixson, Tennessee. Among his people are his human daddy, his mommy Rebecca Stout and his human sibling Sean Stout. Needless to say, they are a family of animal lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s evident because Onni isn’t the Stout’s first pet or their only bird. In addition to the cockatoo, they have also owned a cockatiel called Sunny. They’ve even cared for ferrets in the past, including a very special one called Rocky.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT