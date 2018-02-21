A Pet Store Owner Wanted This “Defective” Puppy Put To Sleep – But The Vet Flat-Out Refused

ADVERTISEMENT

January 2018. A man marches up to the entrance of a veterinary center, carrying a tiny dog. Heading to the receptionist’s desk, he hands over the quivering puppy – and instead of asking for advice or a check-up, he declares her “defective” and says that she needs to be put down. But as it turns out, not everyone is so ready to discard a living creature with a wagging tail and a big heart.

Dogs love their owners unconditionally. At Social Tees Animal Rescue, staff believe that this devotion should be returned. Their strictly no-kill, not-for-profit animal shelter based in New York’s East Village is a vital halfway home for abandoned animals. And its volunteers are responsible to rehabilitating and finding owners for 3,000 birds, cats, dogs and exotics each year.

Social Tees’ co-director, Dimitra Molossi, happened to be in the vet’s at the fateful moment when the “defective” pup arrived. She witnessed the handover and could plainly see, along with the receptionist, that the lively baby Chihuahua was in good health, contrary to the man’s claims.

