20 Pets Who Are Totally Loving Their Bath Time

The only thing pets love more than going to the vet is a nice bath. In fact, their perfect day consists of a 12-hour fast, a quick trip out to get a vaccination and a lukewarm bath to wash away their sins. And, as you can see from this collection of perfectly-timed photos, they wear their pleasure on their faces throughout. Take this big guy, first. Doesn’t he just look super keen to be squeaky clean?
“I swear, if you come near me with that soap again I’m gonna eat it. I’ll be farting bubbles for days. I’m going right back outside to roll in some fox poo after this… that’ll wipe the smug from your mug.”
*Shivering* “How… c-c-could… you? Scamp is so c-c-c-cold. All Scamp did was give love. Now Scamp c-c-cannot love. What is love to Scamp, without t-t-trust? You washed Scamp’s love down da dwain.”
