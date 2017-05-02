20 Photos Of Cats Who Just Love To Nap On Top Of Dogs

Cats love to sleep. Alongside eating, scratching and flipping from loving a belly rub to hating the belly rubber in a flash of teeth and claws, sleep is their favorite pastime. And what better way for cats to get one over on their mortal enemies than to bunk up on top of them? Luckily for us, cats sleeping on man’s best friend is almost too adorable, so we’re letting the dogs take one for the team this time.
This sleepy pooch just thought he was wearing a new fur hat with ear warmers until it started licking his head. He’s fine with the whole situation now, because who wouldn’t want a hat that cleans you at the same time?
D’awww, that is adorable. This dog doesn’t even know there’s a tiny kitten napping on him. And the cat keeps wondering why the carpet is breathing. Cats and dogs are stupid, right? Cute, but stupid.
