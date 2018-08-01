This Pilot Had A Canine Companion In The Cockpit, But He Was Actually On A Vital Rescue Mission

ADVERTISEMENT

The dog climbed into the cockpit and found a nice spot on the human’s lap. From there, she could see out of the window and down to the floor below. As she peered out, the ground got smaller, until all she could see was clouds. But her journey was just beginning.

Animal shelters are often a place of hope and new beginnings for their non-human residents. All too often, though, the truth is quite the opposite. While shelters do save strays from a life on the streets, sometimes the dogs can end up paying the ultimate price.

That’s because there are places in the U.S. where animal shelters are both overcrowded and underfunded. They can’t cope with the influx of abused and abandoned pets. It becomes even more of an issue if the shelter has a congestion fail-safe.

