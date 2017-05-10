When This Pit Bull Realizes His Family Is Giving Him Up, His Reaction Will Bring A Tear To Your Eye

ADVERTISEMENT

The family had come to the shelter to surrender their dog, and one of its volunteers couldn’t believe her eyes. People talk about seeing emotions in their pets but rarely had she witnessed a scene so touching. Indeed, it was soul-rendering enough to melt even the hardest of hearts.

The witness in question was Californian resident Nancy Klein, an animal enthusiast and advocate. She extends her love for her furry friends by volunteering at Modesto’s Stanislaus Animal Services Agency. It was there that she encountered a dog called Moses.

Moses the pit bull was only four years old and he was already being surrendered by his second family. It’s true that pit bulls do have a reputation for violence and aggression. But, in fact, that type of behavior is mostly due to their mistreatment by irresponsible owners.

