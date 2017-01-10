ADVERTISEMENT

The love and dedication animals can show for their babies is heart-melting. When this pit bull was saved from the streets, she sparked a race against time to find her puppies. Rescuers had to rely on mommy’s maternal instincts to find them and could only hope the defenseless furbabies had survived in her absence.

In December 2016, Animal Planet Go featured an episode of Pit Bulls and Parolees that touched many hearts. The show covers the lives of ex-convicts who are trying to be productive members of society. To help them find acceptance, they work with another stigmatized group: pit bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode in question featured a story about a dog that had recently been taken off the streets. The pit bull, which would later be called Miss Wanda, had been found in Napoleonville, Louisiana. Tia Torres, who runs the Villa Lobos rescue center, explained how the dog was found.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT