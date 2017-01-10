The love and dedication animals can show for their babies is heart-melting. When this pit bull was saved from the streets, she sparked a race against time to find her puppies. Rescuers had to rely on mommy’s maternal instincts to find them and could only hope the defenseless furbabies had survived in her absence.
In December 2016, Animal Planet Go featured an episode of Pit Bulls and Parolees that touched many hearts. The show covers the lives of ex-convicts who are trying to be productive members of society. To help them find acceptance, they work with another stigmatized group: pit bulls.
The episode in question featured a story about a dog that had recently been taken off the streets. The pit bull, which would later be called Miss Wanda, had been found in Napoleonville, Louisiana. Tia Torres, who runs the Villa Lobos rescue center, explained how the dog was found.
When This Woman Wanted To Make Over Her Dreary Kitchen, She Turned To Her Collection Of Retro Cookware
In 1916 Rasputin Was Murdered In The Most Mysterious Way. 100 Years On, Historians Are Still Baffled
19 Pairs Of Celebrity BFFs That Are The Definition Of Friendship Goals
Employees Have Warned You Never To Order These 20 Things From Your Favorite Fast Food Outlets
This Math Teacher Was So Hot He Made His Students Swoon, And Now He’s Got The World Weak At The Knees
This Ex-CIA Agent Has Just Revealed What Interrogating Saddam Hussein Was Like – And It Sounds Crazy
Her Husband Always Hated Tattoos. So After He Died, She Transformed Her Body In A Record-breaking Way
This Couple Found A Secret Room In Their House And Uncovered A Treasure Trove Of Precious Memories
When A Brazilian Cowboy Died Suddenly, His Distraught Horse Did Something Remarkable At The Funeral
Before This Terminally Ill Homeless Man Could Say Goodbye To His Dog, He Had Just One Last Wish
20 Life Problems You’ll Only Get If You’re Naturally Loud
When Hitler Offered This Respected German Commander A New Title, His Response Cut Right To The Bone