When Police Found This Missing Dog, They Made Him Sing TV Songs To Confirm His Identity

When police in Israel found a runaway husky, the hunt for its owner was a strange one. How do you identify a dog without the owner present? But the method his suspected human suggested would certainly answer the question without any doubt. The police turned on a song and waited for the husky to sing.

Wherever you are in the world, being a police officer must be tough. You need a large skill set and the nature to deal with all kinds of different people. In fact, on occasion you even need to be good with animals.

That was the case with Israeli officers patrolling the Negev Desert near Beersheba. During their rounds, they came across a group of youths at an archaeological site in Tel Sheva. The youngsters were caring for a Siberian husky who looked unhealthy and thin, so they went to investigate.

