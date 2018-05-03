Police In Mexico Pulled Over A Pickup Truck, And Inside They Found The Most Troubling Cargo

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Mexican officers first saw the pickup truck, they instantly knew something was wrong. The erratic driving was their first clue, so the cops decided to inspect the vehicle further. And what they saw inside made their jaws drop. It was no wonder the driver was in such a hurry.

When you think of Mexico, there are many things that might spring to mind. The wonderful country is famous for its tequila, and it’s the birthplace of the extravagant Mexican wrestling, lucha libre. Mexico’s customs have even found their way into animated movies in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, in 2014 Texas-based studio Reel FX released The Book of Life. The creators based it on the Mexican festival Day of the Dead, and the 2017 Pixar film Coco also used the same theme. However, like any country, Mexico also has its share of problems with crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT