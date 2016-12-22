As they opened the doors of the two minivans, the police knew they had managed to prevent a major crime. There, in the back of the van were more than 100 bags containing the smugglers’ lucrative haul. If the officers hadn’t have intercepted the loot, the consequences would have been devastating.
In December 2016, police set out on an operation to battle one of the biggest problems facing conservationists today. Border control working on the crossing between Thailand and Laos had received a tip about two minivans. It was reported that the vehicles’ drivers were attempting to smuggle something very special out of Thailand and into Laos and beyond.
Indeed, it was likely that the vans may have been heading for China, where their haul would be more lucrative than in South East Asia. However, this meant that 165 lives were hanging in the balance. So with no time to lose, Thai and Lao police set out to intercept the vehicles.
