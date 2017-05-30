Police Raided A Bus To Investigate A Suspicious Box, And Its Contents Confirmed Their Worst Fears

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers stopped the bus and began searching for what they suspected was on board. As they did, they knew they could be about to encounter a real tragedy. Then, they found the dubious package. They opened it up and peered inside…

The raid in question happened on April 19, 2017, when Peruvian authorities became suspicious of a bus and its cargo. The bus was headed for Lima in Peru when it was ordered to a stop by a collaboration of organizations.

The alliance was composed of the Piura Environment Division of the National Police of Peru and customs officers. They were also joined by the National Forestry and Wildlife Service. Together, they intercepted the bus en route to its destination.

