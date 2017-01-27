ADVERTISEMENT



When cops raided an Indonesian guy’s home, they suspected he was involved in a cruel, illegal trade. After finding two unassuming plastic boxes, their worst fears were confirmed. There, huddled in makeshift cages, were some of the planet’s most endangered creatures.



In January 2017, police in Indonesia made an arrest in the town of Majalengka. Law enforcement detained the suspect after his online activity had raised suspicions. The West Java native was allegedly using the internet to sell an illegal product.

ADVERTISEMENT



Not only did authorities suspect that the trader was selling contraband, but they also worried that lives hung in the balance. So, with no time to lose, the police set out to conduct a raid. When the cops arrived at the home, what they discovered was truly shocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT