When cops raided an Indonesian guy’s home, they suspected he was involved in a cruel, illegal trade. After finding two unassuming plastic boxes, their worst fears were confirmed. There, huddled in makeshift cages, were some of the planet’s most endangered creatures.
In January 2017, police in Indonesia made an arrest in the town of Majalengka. Law enforcement detained the suspect after his online activity had raised suspicions. The West Java native was allegedly using the internet to sell an illegal product.
Not only did authorities suspect that the trader was selling contraband, but they also worried that lives hung in the balance. So, with no time to lose, the police set out to conduct a raid. When the cops arrived at the home, what they discovered was truly shocking.
When Dad Noticed The Family Dog Behaving Oddly, He Knew Exactly What It Meant For His Dying Son
These Japanese Hunters Rounded Up Hundreds Of Dolphins In A Cove, And It Didn’t Have A Happy Ending
After This New Mom Shared A Photo With Her Baby, Her Followers Realized Something Was Very Wrong
This Single Mom Revealed Her Heartbreaking Story To A Coworker – But He Wasn’t Who She Thought He Was
20 Awkward Photos Of Donald And Ivanka Trump That’ll Make You Cringe All Over
Here’s What These 20 Classic Stars Of The ’70s Look Like Today
When These Guys Explored A Decrepit Building, They Discovered Technology That Helped Take Down Hitler
20 Unfortunate Photo Fails That Prove You Should Always Check Your Reflection
Doctors Thought This Injured Boy Might Not Make It – But When He Met A Therapy Dog Everything Changed
This Beaten-Up Puppy Collapsed On A Stranger’s Porch – But He Wasn’t Ready To Give Up Just Yet
The 20 Most Inappropriate Jokes Sneaked Into Kids’ TV Shows
When This Reality TV Star Spotted A Guy Hunched Over On The Roadside, He Knew He Had To Act Fast