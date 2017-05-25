Police Raided A Warehouse In Indonesia And Seized Boxes Full Of The Most Heartbreaking Cargo

ADVERTISEMENT

When cops arrived at the warehouse, they thought they knew just what they were looking for. And so when they stumbled upon a pile of boxes, they were thrilled to find their evidence. But when they peered inside the packages, what they saw broke their hearts.

In May 2017 the West Kalimantan Police Department caught wind of a worrying social media scheme. Their detectives found that people were using the Internet to trade goods. And what they were selling was completely illegal.

A member of the public had first alerted law enforcement after noticing some unusual activity in a Facebook group called “Sale and Purchase Animal Auction Pontianak.” From there, intelligence teams began to monitor the perpetrators. And they’d soon collated a whole pile of incriminating evidence.

