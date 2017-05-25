Police Raided A Warehouse In Indonesia And Seized Boxes Full Of The Most Heartbreaking Cargo

By Annie Price
May 25, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/International Animal Rescue

When cops arrived at the warehouse, they thought they knew just what they were looking for. And so when they stumbled upon a pile of boxes, they were thrilled to find their evidence. But when they peered inside the packages, what they saw broke their hearts.

Image: Google Maps

In May 2017 the West Kalimantan Police Department caught wind of a worrying social media scheme. Their detectives found that people were using the Internet to trade goods. And what they were selling was completely illegal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Luke Porter

A member of the public had first alerted law enforcement after noticing some unusual activity in a Facebook group called “Sale and Purchase Animal Auction Pontianak.” From there, intelligence teams began to monitor the perpetrators. And they’d soon collated a whole pile of incriminating evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT